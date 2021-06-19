President Biden’s family grieving loss of pet dog Champ

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dogs Champ, right, and Major are seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With a heavy heart, President Joe Biden announced today that his beloved dog died peacefully in their home.

In a Tweet, Biden says Champ was there by their side for 13 years as a constant companion in their most joyful moments and in their most grief stricken days.

Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/sePqXBIAsE — President Biden (@POTUS) June 19, 2021

Remembering the German Shepherd’s last days, he says that even as Champ’s strength waned he would still pull himself up to get a scratch behind the ear or his belly rubbed whenever anyone from his family would walk into the room.

He said: “We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always.”