President Biden’s family grieving loss of pet dog Champ

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With a heavy heart, President Joe Biden announced today that his beloved dog died peacefully in their home.
In a Tweet, Biden says Champ was there by their side for 13 years as a constant companion in their most joyful moments and in their most grief stricken days.
Remembering the German Shepherd’s last days, he says that even as Champ’s strength waned he would still pull himself up to get a scratch behind the ear or his belly rubbed whenever anyone from his family would walk into the room.
He said: “We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always.”