President Biden traveling to Northeast Ohio; plans to visit Shipyards in Lorain today

LORAIN, OHIO (WJW) – For the second time in less than one year, President Biden will be in Northeast Ohio, this time arriving in Cleveland Thursday with remarks planned in Lorain.

“To my understanding, this is the first time that a sitting president of the United States has visited the city of Lorain,” said Mayor Jack Bradley.

The president is expected to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure law he signed last November and how it will bring more “good-paying, union jobs,” in addition to upgrading roads, bridges, water systems and environmental clean-up efforts.

Mayor Bradley said he would like to see federal investment in the proposed multi-billion dollar naval shipyard that could bring thousands of jobs to the city.

He would also like to receive more federal funding for the ecological restoration of the Black River, a continuation of investments he said that occurred when President Biden was the vice-president.

“We’ve put in close to $30 million on that project,” said Bradley. “It’s our hope that President Biden will put more money in so that our Black River here in Lorain is no longer called an area of concern and that by 2030, we are completely remediated and that Black River is going to be something that not only spurs economic growth, but also growth for our ecosystem as well.”

President Biden is expected to visit The Shipyards in Lorain for his remarks, co-owned by the Lorain County Democratic Party Chairman Anthony Giardini, who said he wants to learn more about how the infrastructure law will benefit Lorain.

“I think it could be of great assistance if money is put into facilities that make use of the river and the lake, things that would help grow our new industry which is travel and tourism so that would be a huge benefit,” said Giardini.

Lorain County Republican Party Chairman David Arredondo released the following statement to FOX 8:

“The Lorain County GOP welcomes President Biden to our beautiful, forward-marching Lorain County. However, the President has lost his base; this visit is a desperate political move to bring disillusioned union, African-American and Hispanic voters back into the Democrat fold and keep them in line. The primary concern of Lorain County residents is not infrastructure; Lorain County residents are most concerned about the economy, crime, inflation, the cost of gasoline, border security and pandemic restrictions. Mr. Biden should put first things first and not try to distract Americans from the real issues.”

The infrastructure package will provide Ohio with $10 billion for highway funding in addition to $33 billion in grant funding for other projects.

“It’s bipartisan, it’s good for the city of Lorain, it’s good for the state of Ohio and it’s good for America and President Biden promised us that he would build back better and we’re all in,” said Bradley.