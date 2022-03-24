(WJW) – Republican Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and Herschel Walker have been asked to resign from their posts on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

Herschel Walker is running for Senate in Georgia. Dr. Oz is running in Pennsylvania.

Both were appointed to the council by President Trump, first in 2018 and again in 2020.

Members of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition are considered special government employees, who, per the Hatch Act, “may not be candidates in partisan elections” while conducting official government business.

The letters, sent Wednesday, asked for their resignations by 6 p.m. or they would be terminated.

Dr. Oz says he has no intention of resigning.

“President Trump appointed me to two terms on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. The White House just emailed me demanding my resignation by the end of the day,” Oz tweeted. “Clearly, Joe Biden can’t be around anyone who doesn’t completely fall in line with his fear-mongering authoritarian one-size-fits-all COVID handling. I am proud of my service and will not resign.”

Herschel Walker has not released a statement.