CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJW) — A preschool teacher who was recently laid off is celebrating after he won $250,000 playing the lottery this week.
Joe Camp said in a press release from NC Education Lottery that it’s been a tough couple of months and he couldn’t be more grateful.
“I just recently got employed at a car dealership auto sales center,” said Camp. “I was a teacher for 20 years, a preschool teacher, and I got laid off on September 6. A month after that, my dad passed away. And it put me in a dark place. But I have a lot of friends and family that just told me to keep sticking in there, keep believing in myself.”
Camp claimed his prize on Monday and took home $176,876 after state and federal taxes. He plans to use the money for a new home and to help with his daughter’s education.
“I want to get a home because I want to set it up for my family, my grandkids,” he added. “I want to have something for us. I never had anything, no one passed anything down, and that’s what I want to do.”
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- LIVE: Officials provide update on vehicle explosion in downtown Nashville
- Preschool teacher who was laid off after 20 years wins $250,000 playing lottery
- ODOT working to clear roads across state, drifting snow posing challenges
- Celebrities react, offer words of support for Nashville after explosion
- UK imposes tough new restrictions to fight virus