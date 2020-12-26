Preschool teacher who was laid off after 20 years wins $250,000 playing lottery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJW) — A preschool teacher who was recently laid off is celebrating after he won $250,000 playing the lottery this week.

Joe Camp said in a press release from NC Education Lottery that it’s been a tough couple of months and he couldn’t be more grateful.

“I just recently got employed at a car dealership auto sales center,” said Camp. “I was a teacher for 20 years, a preschool teacher, and I got laid off on September 6. A month after that, my dad passed away. And it put me in a dark place. But I have a lot of friends and family that just told me to keep sticking in there, keep believing in myself.”

Way to go, Joe Camp! Joe won $250,000 playing Gold Rush on Thursday. He purchased the winning ticket from Coulwood BP on Belhaven Blvd. in #Charlotte. “What I plan on doing with my winnings is having a future for my daughter,” he said. #NCLottery https://t.co/BT1NI99Qg4 pic.twitter.com/la4X9bSSc9 — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) December 22, 2020

Camp claimed his prize on Monday and took home $176,876 after state and federal taxes. He plans to use the money for a new home and to help with his daughter’s education.

“I want to get a home because I want to set it up for my family, my grandkids,” he added. “I want to have something for us. I never had anything, no one passed anything down, and that’s what I want to do.”

