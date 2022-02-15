Preschool closes, apologizes after blackface activity

NEWTON, Mass. (AP/WJW) — A Massachusetts Montessori preschool has shut down and apologized after a classroom full of toddlers painted black faces on paper plates and held them up to their own faces to celebrate Black History Month.

ICKids in Newton posted a statement on the school’s front door and on Facebook.

“While wording of Facebook apology was not the best statement, we were trying to send a message to say that research for toddler curriculum was not executed or completed in the manner that it should have been, so we apologize to every and anyone this might have offended.”

The school says the teacher who planned and carried out the activity on Feb. 8 has been fired.

The school has also closed its doors.

“Considering of protests happening at the center that will put the children at risk, in the need, we are closing the ICKids daycare,” they wrote in a Facebook post.

ICKids says if they reopen, they will make sure to have diversity training.