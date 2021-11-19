Preparing for Thanksgiving? Make sure these onions aren’t among your ingredients

(WJW) – As you prepare for Thanksgiving dinner next week, you may want to double check your onions after recent recalls over Salmonella.

The FDA, along with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections connected to whole, fresh onions.

Over the past several weeks, many producers have recalled certain onions over potential contamination.

According to the FDA, here’s some of the recalled onions to look out for:

Anyone with recalled onions should not use them.

As of November 12, the CDC has reported 892 illnesses in 38 states and Puerto Rico.

The most common symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. People can also have nausea, vomiting or a headache.

Symptoms start within six hours to six days after infection. They typically last four to seven days.

Salmonella strains can sometimes cause infections in urine, blood, bones, joints or the nervous system (spinal fluid and brain). It can also cause other diseases.

You should see a doctor if you have diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees, diarrhea for more than three days without improving, bloody stool, prolonged vomiting and signs of dehydration like dry mouth/throat and dizziness.

People become infected with salmonella by eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water, or by touching infected animals, their feces or environment.

For more information on these outbreaks and how to prevention infection, visit the CDC’s website.