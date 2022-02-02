Prepare for school closings when winter storm hits

Editor’s Note: The video above is of cars getting stuck in snow in downtown Cleveland on Jan. 17, 2022.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Most of the snow from the winter storm that is impacting Northeast Ohio will fall Thursday after the sun comes up.

The storm is forecast to drop 1 to 2 inches an hour during the day Thursday.

Some areas may see very little snow in the morning and 12 inches Thursday night.

The winter storm will start impacting Northeast Ohio as rain around noon on Wednesday.

The evening commute Wednesday should be wet and not icy.

However, many schools, churches and businesses may choose to close their doors ahead of a difficult and disruptive weather day.

