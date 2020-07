Preliminary magnitude 7.8 earthquake strikes off coast of Alaska, triggers tsunami warning

**The story in the above video player is from an earthquake that hit Mexico back in May

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (CNN) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck off the coast of Alaska early Wednesday morning.

The earthquake was centered 60 miles, or 98 kilometers, south-southeast, of Perryville, Alaska, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake is considered shallow at about six miles, or 10 kilometers, deep.

TSUNAMI WARNING 4: See https://t.co/npoUHxEZLS for alert areas. M7.8 075mi S Chignik, Alaska 2213AKDT Jul 21:



“Anything below 70 kilometers is considered a shallow quake,” CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said. “That’s important, because shallow earthquakes often cause the most damage, compared to the ones that are deeper, regardless of the strength.”

A tsunami warning has been issued following the earthquake, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The warning is in effect for south Alaska and the Alaska peninsula — Pacific coasts from Kennedy Entrance, Alaska (40 miles southwest of Homer) to Unimak Pass, Alaska, according to the Tsunami Warning Center.

Earthquakes are more likely to develop into tsunamis if they are high in magnitude, are shallow, and are thrust earthquakes rather than strike slip earthquakes, according to the USGS. Quakes between magnitudes 7.6 to 7.8 have the potential to produce destructive tsunamis.

