SEATTLE, Washington (WJW) – A convicted felon has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after allegedly firing into a car and killing a pregnant restaurant owner and injuring her husband in Seattle.

The shooting happened on June 13. The suspect, Cordell Maurice Goosby, was arrested at the scene but was only recently charged.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting around 11 a.m. on that day.

Medical professionals attempted lifesaving efforts, but the pregnant woman and her unborn child died.

The woman was identified by Eina Kwon, according to a GoFundMe account. The Seattle Times reports she was 32 weeks pregnant.

Goosby is being held on $10 million bail and has not yet entered a plea or retained an attorney.

He has also not been charged with the death of the unborn baby.

“Under Washington State law, a person can be only charged with homicide for the death of a person who was ‘born alive.’ The medical records are still being reviewed by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, Seattle Police investigators and King County prosecutors,” King County prosecutors said in a statement.

Goosby is also expected to face charges of unlawful gun possession.

He’s scheduled to enter his initial plea on June 29.