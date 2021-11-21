Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Pennsylvania fatal shooting after baby shower: Police

CRESCENTVILLE, Pa. (WJW) — Philadelphia police say a pregnant woman and her unborn baby were shot and killed after returning home from her baby shower Saturday night.

FOX 29 Philadelphia reports that the 32-year-old woman, who was 7 months pregnant, was bringing baby shower gifts inside when she was shot in the head and stomach, according to investigators.

Police say both the mother and her unborn baby later died at the hospital.

Police are determining if this was a targeted shooting and say they found eleven shell casings on the ground, FOX 29 reports.

There is no word on any arrests made immediately following the shooting.