Pregnant woman speaks out as Cleveland police try to identify suspect accused of shooting her and 6-month-old baby

CLEVELAND (WJW) –A woman who is 7-months pregnant is speaking out to the FOX 8 I-Team after she and an infant got shot over the weekend in what Cleveland police are investigating as a case of road rage.

Starla Love told the I-Team, “I am just lucky to be alive. I am grateful to be here.”

The gunfire hit Starla in the leg and her 6-month old nephew in the back.

She says Saturday night she went with her sister and brother-in-law to get something to eat. After pulling out of a parking lot near E 116 and Union, Starla says another driver blocked them in, yelled something, then started firing shots.

Cleveland a Police release pictures of suspect and car in road rage shooting that injured pregnant woman and infant.

She said, “I really don’t know why. He just started shooting.”

She added that a woman in the gunman’s car appeared to try to stop him from shooting. Starla says the man said something about almost hitting his car or hitting his car but she says her group did not have any encounter.

Cleveland police are investigating and on Monday released a photo of who they believe may be the suspect.

NEED TO ID SUSPECT: This man is accused of firing a gun at a vehicle, striking a 6 month old boy and a pregnant female, both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact investigators at 216-623-5418.