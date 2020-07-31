Pregnant woman shot in Cleveland; police say her unborn child did not survive

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot in the stomach early Friday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 12:56 a.m. near E. 110th Street and Crestwood Avenue.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was sitting in a car when shots were fired at her from another vehicle.

Officials say she was taken to University Hospitals in a private vehicle. Her condition remains unknown.

The woman’s unborn child did not survive the incident.

This incident remains under investigation. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.

