Pregnant woman shot and killed after causing hit-and-run crash, pulling gun out: police

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (WJW)– A pregnant woman was shot and killed after she hit a motorcyclist and fled the scene, police in Orange City, Florida say.

It started with a crash Saturday evening. Police said Sara-Nicole Morales, 35, intentionally hit a motorcyclist, identified as Andrew Derr, 40. He was not injured.

The police department said Derr and witnesses tried to get Morales to stop, but she drove away. They followed her to get more information to give to police.

When Morales arrived at her home, the witnesses called 911 and asked officers to respond. According to the police department, Morales went inside her house and came out a short time later to confront Derr and the witnesses. That’s when she pointed a handgun at Derr, police said.

Derr, who has a concealed carry permit in Florida, pulled out his own weapon and fired multiple shots, the Orange City Police Department said.

Morales was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. Officers recovered her gun at the scene.

No one has been charged and Derr is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Morales, who was several months pregnant, was a librarian and mother to an 11-year-old, according to a Florida TV station.