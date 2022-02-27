Pregnant woman, man shot at Parma party center

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Police are continuing to investigate after two people, including a pregnant woman, were shot at a party center in Parma on Saturday evening.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the KD Party Center at 6085 State Road for a report of a large fight with shots fired, according to a release from Parma police.

Police say a 28-year-old pregnant woman was grazed by a bullet to her stomach and a 32-year-old man was shot in his stomach/groin area.

A 28-year-old man was attempting to leave when he allegedly dropped his 9mm handgun when walking by the first officer on scene, the release says.

Police say they quickly seized the gun and the man was taken into custody without incident. Officers also say they recovered two shell casings at the scene.

The suspect initially denied involvement in the shooting, but later admitted to firing two shots, according to police.

Officers say the initial investigation shows the male victim and another man were involved in a physical altercation with the suspect prior to the shooting.

They were there for an adult birthday party and none of the four mentioned parties are residents of Parma, police say.

The pregnant woman is in stable condition and the man is listed as critical.