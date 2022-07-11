PLANO, Texas (KXAN) — A pregnant woman who was pulled over for driving in the HOV lane in Plano, Texas told says she is fighting the citation because she believes her unborn fetus should count as a passenger.

Brandy Bottone made the comments in an interview with KXAN’s NBC sister station in Dallas-Fort Worth, KXAS.

“I said, ‘Well, not trying to throw a political mix here, but with everything going on, this counts as a baby,’” Brandy Bottone told the Dallas station, referring to the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Bottone was driving down Central Expressway when she was pulled over for an HOV violation, she told the local station. Texas penal code recognizes an unborn child as a person, but Texas’ transportation code does not.

“I really don’t think it’s right, because one law is saying it one way, but another law is saying it another way,” she said.

The Plano woman’s court date is roughly the same date as her due date — July 20.