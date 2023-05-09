LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – The Lubbock Police Department revealed some of the names of those killed in a head-on crash in the early morning hours of Saturday in the 7000 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Prior to the LPD release, a GoFundMe account said the victims included Xavier Caballero,23, Melodie Boivin, 21, Marcellus Boivin,2, and Lezlie Caballero,1. According to A GoFundMe, Melodie’s unborn child was also killed in the crash.

LPD said Xavier Caballero was driving a mini-van when it was struck “head-on” by an SUV driven by George Wallace,46. Xavier was driving east and LPD said Wallace was driving west in the eastbound lanes. Xavier and Wallace were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Melodie was also pronounced dead at the scene. Lezlie and Marcellus were taken to University Medical Center where they later died.

Read LPD’s full press release below for more details.

An investigation by the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is underway, following a collision in West Lubbock early Saturday morning that left five people dead.

Officers were called to the 7000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway at 1:28 a.m. following reports of a collision with injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears a minivan, driven by 23-year-old Xavier Caballero, was traveling east in the right lane of the 7000 block of the freeway when it was struck head on by an SUV driven by 46-year-old George Wallace, as it was traveling west in the eastbound lanes. Both Caballero and Wallace were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The occupants of the minivan included the front-seat passenger, 21-year-old Melodi Boivin, who was also pronounced deceased at the scene, along with a one-year-old female and a two year-old male. Both children were in a car seat at the time of collision. They were both transported to University Medical Center via ambulance where they were later pronounced deceased.