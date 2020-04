Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) -- A photo showing priests praying outside a hospital in Barberton is quickly going viral on social media.

Brittany Sharp wrote in her Facebook post that they were praying for all of the health care workers at Summa Health System - Barberton campus.

They, like many others across the country, are helping in the battle against COVID-19.

"This is so, so, so, sweet of them," she said.

Many people have commented and thanked the priests for their act of kindness.