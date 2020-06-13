Prayers from Maria unveils ice cream truck to help raise money for childhood cancer research

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — Prayers from Maria Children’s Glioma Cancer Foundation just unveiled a brand new ice cream truck to help in their fight to end childhood cancer.

“This is not just any ordinary Ice Cream Truck. https://bit.ly/2WIdNxk All proceeds from Maria’s Ice Cream Wagon go to the Prayers from Maria Foundation and our fight to end childhood cancer! Mr. Sunshine (Mike Clevinger) and Cloudy approved,” the foundation wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the foundation’s website, anyone can sign up to have the ice cream truck stop by their next event. All they have to do is fill out a form online.

Prayers from Maria was created in honor of seven-year-old Maria McNamara who passed away from a brain tumor back in 2007.

Every year, the foundation plants sunflower fields around the area as a symbol of hope.