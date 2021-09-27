Video: Prayers from Maria ‘Field of Hope’ in full bloom

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — The Prayers from Maria ‘Field of Hope’ is in full bloom at the Avon location.

The foundation has two locations: One in Sandusky, which blooms in mid-August, and one in Avon, which reaches its peak this week!

Recently announcing a new location, the group hopes they now can “properly care for and nurture to be strong and vibrant,” and the plans for the 2022 sunflower season are already underway.

The Prayers From Maria Foundation says they first planted the sunflower field in 2014 to draw attention to the lack of funding for childhood cancer. The field, inspired by the memory of Maria McNamara, was “planted as a way to love and honor courageous children battling cancer and those we have lost.”

The field is open from sunup to sundown while the shop is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. until 1, p.m. and 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. then again on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

No fee is required but donations are accepted.

If you plan on visiting, the field is a bit muddy so don’t wear your best shoes.