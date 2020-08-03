Prayers from Maria Field of Hope at Cedar Point opens Monday

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on a planting party for Prayers from Maria.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The sunflowers are in bloom at Maria’s Sunflower Field of Hope at Cedar Point.

Maria’s Shop opens Monday.

It will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 10 to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Maria’s Sunflower Field of Hope at Cedar Point is located next to Cedar Point’s Express Hotel at 1201 Cedar Point Dr.

The Cedar Point field was planted last June.

More than 240,000 sunflower seeds were planted to honor the lives of children battling cancer.

Prayers from Maria is named for Maria McNamara.

She was 6-years-old when she was diagnosed with a diffused intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) in 2006.

Maria died the following year.

Prayers from Maria raises money for research.

The Avon location was planted in 2013 but is not open yet this season.