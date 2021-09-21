Prayers from Maria announces new location

(WJW) – Prayers from Maria reports it has a new property.

Maria McNamara was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2006 and died at the age of 7.

Maria’s parents started Prayers from Maria and the Maria Children’s Glioma Cancer Foundation to raise funds for research into childhood cancer.

Currently, Prayers from Maria has properties in Sandusky just outside Cedar Point and in Avon.

Prayers from Maria reports a new location is coming in 2022.

“We now have a property we can properly care for and nurture to be strong and vibrant!” they wrote on their Facebook page.

They say they’ve been looking for the ultimate property for years and plan to release new information soon.

There is also an update on the field in Avon. The sunflowers there are starting to bloom, but they say the sunflowers won’t be around for long.

Maria’s shop will be open at the field beginning Friday, September 24.