Prayers from Maria Field of Hope returns

AVON- The popular and moving attraction Maria's Sunflower Fields of Hope in Avon and Sandusky will be returning again this year.

According to their Faceboook post, they have partnered up again with Cedar Point for Maria's Sunflower Field of Hope in Sandusky, which is located next to Cedar Point's Express Hotel.

Prayers from Maria raises money for research of glioma brain tumors and treatment. It honors Maria McNamara who passed away in 2007 at the age of 7. Her parents have made it their mission to help find a cure.

prayersfrommaria Excited to announce that we will have two Sunflower Fields of Hope again in 2020. The Jacob’s Group is generously allowing us to use the same land again, for Maria’s Sunflower Field of Hope in Avon. We are partnering again with Cedar Point for Maria’s Sunflower Field of Hope in Sandusky, located next to Cedar Point’s Express Hotel. Please help us to continue this beautiful tradition by donating to our field’s future. See you in the Sunflowers! 🌻🌻