Daughter asks for prayers for legendary FOX 8 weatherman Dick Goddard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Kim Goddard is asking for prayers for her dad, Dick Goddard.
She wanted to share with the FOX 8 family an update on his health.
Wednesday, Kim told FOX 8 that her father is very ill.
Doctors tell her he may not have much time left.
Dick is in a medical facility in Florida.
Kim wanted to share the news with everyone who loved her father during his legendary career at FOX 8.
Dick retired in 2016, setting a Guinness World Record for the longest career as a weather forecaster (51 years and 6 days.)
Dick Goddard turned 89 in February.
FOX 8 will keep you updated on his health.
