Daughter asks for prayers for legendary FOX 8 weatherman Dick Goddard

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Kim Goddard is asking for prayers for her dad, Dick Goddard.

She wanted to share with the FOX 8 family an update on his health.

Wednesday, Kim told FOX 8 that her father is very ill.

Doctors tell her he may not have much time left.

Dick is in a medical facility in Florida.

Kim wanted to share the news with everyone who loved her father during his legendary career at FOX 8.

Dick retired in 2016, setting a Guinness World Record for the longest career as a weather forecaster (51 years and 6 days.)

Dick Goddard turned 89 in February.

FOX 8 will keep you updated on his health. 

