Prayer planned at Cleveland’s Black Lives Matter street mural

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Artists worked with the city of Cleveland to paint a large Black Lives Matter mural across on a street on the east side last week. It’s located on East 93rd Street between Bessemer and Heath avenues.

Before East 93rd Street reopens to traffic, the Greater Whitestone Church will hold a prayer service.

Cleveland artists come together to paint Black Lives Matter street mural

The city temporarily closed the street because of increase pedestrian traffic to see the collaboration from R.A.K.E. and Graffiti HeArt.

Each letter features the design of a different local artist or organization.

Artists replace plywood-covered storefronts with murals in downtown Cleveland

