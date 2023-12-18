CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns are 9-5 on the season with a two-game winning streak and just three games to go.

It’s certainly not the outcome anyone would have predicted this season without a star quarterback, star running back and a slew of other players due to injury.

“We’ve had to overcome and still having to overcome and still have people hurt,” former Browns running back Greg Pruitt said on FOX 8 News in the Morning on Monday.

Longtime Browns Guard Joel Bitonio went down in the first quarter of the team’s game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 17: Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns is helped off the field after being injured during the first quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The team is expected to update his condition Monday.

The Browns are in one of the AFC’s top wild card spots following the 20-17 win over Chicago.

It was also their fifth win this season with a score in the final two minutes of regulation.

On Sunday, Dustin Hopkins sealed the deal again with a 34-yard field goal.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 17: Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Hopkins, 33, has a 91.7% field goal percentage in his first season with the Browns.

Meanwhile, head coach Kevin Stefanski is being praised for the team’s success.

“You got to tip your hat to him,” Pruitt said.

According to the New York Times playoff simulator, the Browns have a 90% chance of making it to the postseason.

“Before Kevin Stefanski, the last Browns coach to achieve multiple seasons with more wins than losses was … Marty Schottenheimer, from 1986 to ’88,” Sports Illustrated wrote in an article about the 2020 Coach of the Year.

“Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski showed yet again that he is one of the better coaches in the NFL,” Yahoo Sports wrote, heaping praise on Stefanski.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 17: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Stefanski, 41, is in his fourth season with the Browns.

The team has had four different quarterbacks win at least one game as a starter this season.

Now under Joe Flacco, there’s new life in the passing game. Flacco played his statistical worst game this season with the Browns Sunday, with 374 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

But the veteran quarterback also made big plays that helped notch the team’s ninth win.

“We put ourselves in a position, after all of this that we’ve gone through,” Pruitt said. “We got to capitalize on the success.”

The Browns will look to grab their tenth win in Houston (8-6) on Sunday at 1 p.m.