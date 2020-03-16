Practicing dentists asked by state to reschedule all elective procedures, cleanings due to COVID-19

OHIO (WJW) — In response to the coronavirus outbreak and requests from Gov. Mike DeWine, the State Dental Board is asking practicing dentists to reschedule any elective procedures, including cleanings.
Any cosmetic or aesthetic procedures, such as veneers, teeth bleaching, or cosmetic bonding
- All routine hygiene appointments
- Any cosmetic or aesthetic procedures, such as veneers, teeth bleaching, or cosmetic bonding
- Any orthodontic procedures not including those that relieve pain and infection or restore oral function or are trauma-related
- Initiation of any crowns, bridges, or dentures that do not address or prevent pain or restore normal oral functioning
- Any periodontal plastic surgery
- Extraction of asymptomatic non-carious teeth
- Recall visits for periodontally healthy patients
- Delay all appointments for high-risk patients, including ASA 2 and 3 patients, unless it is an emergency