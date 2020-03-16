Practicing dentists asked by state to reschedule all elective procedures, cleanings due to COVID-19

1  of  4
OHIO (WJW) — In response to the coronavirus outbreak and requests from Gov. Mike DeWine, the State Dental Board is asking practicing dentists to reschedule any elective procedures, including cleanings.

  • All routine hygiene appointments
  • Any cosmetic or aesthetic procedures, such as veneers, teeth bleaching, or cosmetic bonding
  • Any orthodontic procedures not including those that relieve pain and infection or restore oral function or are trauma-related
  • Initiation of any crowns, bridges, or dentures that do not address or prevent pain or restore normal oral functioning
  • Any periodontal plastic surgery
  • Extraction of asymptomatic non-carious teeth
  • Recall visits for periodontally healthy patients
  • Delay all appointments for high-risk patients, including ASA 2 and 3 patients, unless it is an emergency

