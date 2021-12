(WJW) — Wednesday could be the last chance to become a multi-millionaire before the new year.

The Powerball Jackpot is up to an estimated $441 million, the third-highest prize of 2021, after there were no winners on Christmas or Monday.

The drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. The lump-sum option is $317.5 million.

Powerball winning numbers are announced every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

The most recent Powerball jackpot win was $699.8 million on Oct. 4.