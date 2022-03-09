Powerful image: Strollers await Ukrainian refugee mothers

(NewsNation) — AP photojournalist Francesco Malavolta captured a powerful image of seven empty strollers at a train station in Przemysl, Poland.

The strollers are gifts for Ukrainian refugee mothers crossing the border with their children.

The photo quickly went viral on social media, touching the hearts of people around the world.

“Strollers left at the station for women arriving from Ukraine with babies,❤️” Malavolta tweeted.

Credit: AP Photo/Francesco Malavolta

Two weeks into its war in Ukraine, Russia has achieved less and struggled more than anticipated at the outset of the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War II. But the invading force of more than 150,000 troops retains large and possibly decisive advantages in firepower as they bear down on key cities.

Moscow’s main objective — toppling the Kyiv government and replacing it with Kremlin-friendly leadership — remains elusive, and its overall offensive has been slowed by an array of failings, including a lack of coordination between air and ground forces and an inability to fully dominate Ukraine’s skies.

The Pentagon on Tuesday estimated that Russia retains about 95% of the combat power it has deployed in Ukraine, accounting for weapons and vehicles destroyed or made inoperable as well as troops killed and wounded. Those losses, while modest at first glance, are significant for two weeks of fighting.

Two weeks of war have created a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine that has accelerated in recent days. The United Nations estimates that 2 million Ukrainians have fled their country, and the number is expected to grow.