STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has taken over an investigation into a head-on crash in Strongsville.

It happened around midnight Thursday at 17300 Royalton Rd.

Two cars hit head-on.

There is no word on the conditions of those involved.

Pictures and videos from the scene show heavy front-end damage to both vehicles.

OSHP has not released any details about what may have caused the crash.

