(WJW) — Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot is up for grabs Monday night.

The prize pot has grown to an estimated $747 million. That’s a $403.1 million cash value.

Powerball rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – white balls 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.

Nov. 19, 2022, was the last time someone hit the Powerball jackpot. A single ticket in Kansas won a grand prize worth $92.9 million.

Monday night’s drawing will be 34th drawing in the jackpot run.

Here’s a lit of the top 10 Powerball jackpots:

1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $747 Million est. – Feb. 6, 2023

6. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

7. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

8. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

9. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

10. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

Monday’s drawing is set for 11 p.m. You can catch the winning numbers here.