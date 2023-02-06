(WJW) — Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot is up for grabs Monday night.
The prize pot has grown to an estimated $747 million. That’s a $403.1 million cash value.
Powerball rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – white balls 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
Nov. 19, 2022, was the last time someone hit the Powerball jackpot. A single ticket in Kansas won a grand prize worth $92.9 million.
Monday night’s drawing will be 34th drawing in the jackpot run.
Here’s a lit of the top 10 Powerball jackpots:
1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA
2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
5. $747 Million est. – Feb. 6, 2023
6. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
7. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
8. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY
9. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI
10. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL
Monday’s drawing is set for 11 p.m. You can catch the winning numbers here.