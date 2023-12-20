CLEVELAND (WJW) – Hoping to win big cash this holiday season? Powerball just announced the winning numbers for its estimated $572 million jackpot.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers are 27, 35, 41, 56, 60 and Power Ball 16. The Power Play is 2X.

The jackpot has been climbing since October, when the last big prize was claimed. In fact, this is the fourth time in 2023 that the Powerball jackpot surpassed half a million dollars.

There’s also a $286.7 million cash option up for grabs.

Wondering how much a jackpot winner would actually take home? Find out here.

If nobody wins Wednesday night, your next chance at the jackpot will be Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Learn more about Powerball here.

Interested in the Mega Millions? That jackpot now stands at 57 million.