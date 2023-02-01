**For a previous Powerball story, watch the video above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s time to check your tickets — Powerball just drew the winning numbers for its whopping $653 million jackpot.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers are: 31, 43, 58, 59, 66 and Powerball 9. The Power Play is 2X.

There’s also a $350.5 million cash option.

No one has won the jackpot since Nov. 19.

The winning numbers are announced every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2.

Find out more about the jackpot right here. And if you’re looking for more information about the Mega Millions, head here.