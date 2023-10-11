CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s time to check your ticket! Powerball just revealed the winning numbers for its historically massive $1.73 billion jackpot.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers are: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and Power Ball 10. The Power Play is 2X.

After weeks and weeks without a big winner, the jackpot is now the second largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

There’s also an approximately $756.6 million cash option.

While no one took home the jackpot in Monday’s drawing, Ohio didn’t come out empty-handed. One lucky player bought a ticket worth $150,000, while four others landed $50,000.

If nobody claims the jackpot, your next chance will be Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. Learn more about the Powerball right here.