CLEVELAND (WJW) – Are you feeling lucky? Powerball just revealed the winning numbers for its historically massive $1.2 billion jackpot Wednesday night.

The winning numbers are: 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and Power Ball 1. The Power Play is 2X.

After no jackpot winner for 32 consecutive drawings, the big prize is now the third largest in the game’s history. Not only that, it’s the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.

There is also a $551.7 million cash option.

While no one claimed the jackpot in Monday’s drawing, three Ohioans still won big with Powerball tickets worth $50,000.

If nobody wins Wednesday night, your next chance to become a billionaire will be Saturday night at 10:59 p.m.