(WJW) – The Powerball Jackpot has climbed to $620 million.

No one hit the big jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing, and in Ohio there were no million-dollar winners. But, if you’re hoping that ticket in your hand is still worth something then read on.

According to lottery officials, there were 27, 943 winning tickets sold in Ohio worth a total of more than $150,000. If you’re any good at math, it won’t take you long to figure out the individual winnings don’t add up to much.

The biggest winners in Ohio can cash in their tickets for $200. There were 19 of those winners. And, more than 18,000 tickets are worth a whopping $4 in winnings. Other winnings include some $100 winners, $14 winners, $8 winners and $7 winners.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were 27, 35, 41, 56, 60, and Power Ball 16.

The biggest winning Powerball tickets in Wednesday night’s drawing were sold in Colorado, Kentucky, and Virginia. Those tickets are valued at $2 million.

The next drawing is on Saturday, Dec. 23.