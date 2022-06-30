VERMONT (WJW) – We have a winner! A single ticket sold in Vermont won the $336.7 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.
It had the cash option of $208.5 million. The winning numbers were 8-40-49-58-63 and the Powerball was 14.
This is the first time someone in Vermont has won the jackpot in the lotto’s history. The jackpot now drops back to $20 million.
Powerball tickets are $2.
This was the fourth Powerball jackpot win this year.
Here are the top 10 Powerball jackpots:
1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY
7. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI
8. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL
9. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO
10. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 – NC, PR, TX