(WJW) – No one took home the Powerball jackpot Monday night worth more than $1 billion, but three people in Ohio are lucky enough to be thousands of dollars richer.

According to the Ohio Lottery, three people in Ohio purchased Powerball tickets worth $50,000.

It wasn’t immediately clear where those winning tickets were sold. So, be sure to click here to see if you are holding a winning ticket.

There were thousands of other winners in Ohio, too. But, their windfall is hardly a breeze. According to lottery officials, more than 100 Powerball players in the Buckeye State won $100, and more than 60,000 players are taking home a whopping $4.

The largest prize-winning tickets in Monday’s Powerball drawing were worth $2 million. Those two tickets were sold in New York and South Carolina. Two tickets worth $1 million were sold in Delaware and Michigan, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers announced Monday were: 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and the Powerball 5.

The jackpot has now climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion. It’s the 3rd largest prize in the game’s history.

The next drawing is Wednesday. Good luck!