(WJW) — Powerball has smashed the world record amount reaching $1.6 billion ahead of Saturday’s drawing.

The previous world record was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot and the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won in August in Pennsylvania.

If no one wins the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, it will tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The longest jackpot run in Powerball history ended on Oct. 4, 2021 on it’s 41st drawing. That was a ticket in California that won a $699.8 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.