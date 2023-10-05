(WJW) – The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.4 billion. That’s a cash value of $643.7 million (before taxes.)

While no players were lucky enough in Wednesday night’s drawing to match all six numbers and bring home that elusive grand prize, a handful of players in Ohio still have reason to celebrate.

According to lottery officials, two lucky players in Ohio purchased tickets worth $100,000, and four in the Buckeye State are holding tickets worth $50,000. Not bad!

It wasn’t immediately clear where those winning tickets were sold. So, be sure to click here to see if you are holding a winning ticket.

There were thousands of other winners in Ohio, too. But, their tickets certainly aren’t the life-changing cash many dream of winning.

According to lottery officials, about 60 people in Ohio are holding tickets worth $200, about 200 people picked numbers worth $100, and nearly 80,000 Ohioans can cash their tickets in for a whopping $4.

The largest prize-winning tickets in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing were worth $2 million. Those two tickets were sold in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Seven tickets are worth $1 million. Those lucky winners purchased their tickets in California, Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers announced Wednesday were: white balls 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and red Powerball 1. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

The next drawing is on Saturday.