(WKBN)- There was no big winner in Wednesday’s drawing so the Powerball jackpot has increased for the upcoming drawing on Saturday, September 16.

The estimated jackpot is $596 million and the cash prize is $288.2 million.

The winning numbers were white balls 22, 30, 37, 44, 45 and red Powerball 18. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

There have been 24 drawings since a winner of $1.08 billion was drawn on July 19. This was the third-largest Powerball Jackpot ever won.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.