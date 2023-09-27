*Attached video: When lottery drawings are held

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Is luck on your side? Powerball just revealed Wednesday’s winning numbers for the estimated $850 million jackpot.

Check your ticket! The winning numbers are: 1, 7, 46, 47, 63 and Power Ball 7. The Power Play is 3X.

There’s also a $397.4 million cash option.

Nobody won the top prize on Monday, which is now the fourth highest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history. While not the jackpot, three Ohioans did win big earlier this week.

If the jackpot stays unclaimed, the next drawing will be Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Learn more about the game right here.