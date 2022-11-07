BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – Lottery players have been lining up all day across Northeast Ohio and the country to buy tickets for their shot at a record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot.

For many lottery players, the reputation of the lottery outlet, like the Sunoco station on Bagley Road in Berea, is a major factor in where they buy their Powerball tickets.

“It’s supposed to be lucky, a lot of people win with tickets here, so I figured I’d come in and give it a shot,” said William Brownfoot.

“I guess Clint Eastwood’s famous line, you know, ‘Are you feeling lucky, punk?’ Hopefully I do get lucky,” Nicholas Gibson told FOX 8.

The $1.9 billion jackpot has many players dreaming about what they could do with all of that money.

“Life changing for the whole family. Total life change. Trips, quit the job eventually when the check clears,” said Derrick Robinson with a chuckle.

“Obviously get a lawyer, you need a financial guy, and set up the kids’ trust for all my children and so forth, and probably go on vacation to see what else, you know, we want to do the rest of our life,” said Brownfoot.

“This is the type of money that, you know, is a game changer in many ways, and I think if you use it the right way, it will help more than just you and your family,” Gibson added.

A lottery player at a Mickey Mart on Milan Road in Norwalk came very close to winning the Powerball jackpot on Oct. 31. After correctly picking five of the winning numbers and just missing on the Powerball, Jan Graves collected $1 million. His good fortune is inspiring other lottery players.

Gwen Maze is an employee of the Mickey Mart and told FOX 8, “Almost everybody that comes in has been buying one or two Powerballs. I had a couple people come in and drop a couple hundred on it.”

Graves is the founder of the Norwalk Wastewater Equipment Company. For decades, his family has been known for their generosity.

“Good family, they donate to charities, great people to work for. They treat their workers real good, yes,, they’re good people,” said Mike Mellon.

What is inspiring to many lottery players is the fact that Graves decided to donate a portion of his million-dollar jackpot to a scholarship fund in his daughter’s name at Bowling Green State University.

We were told the family selects winners of the Janell J. Graves scholarship from worthy students at BGSU’s Firelands campus who are having trouble paying their tuition.

“What you do with it when you win is your own business, but you know, at least it went to a good cause, so that’s a good thing,” said Mellon.

No one has won the Powerball drawing since August 3, a string of 40 games without a winner. Tonight’s drawing is at 10:59 p.m.