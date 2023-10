*Above video is a recent story about how to avoid online lottery scams*

(WJW) — There were no winners in Saturday night’s massive Powerball drawing.

The estimated jackpot is now at $1.04 billion with a cash option value of $478 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 19, 30, 37, 44, 46, and the Power Ball was 22.

The next drawing is Monday night.