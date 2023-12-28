(WJW) – Will someone claim another Powerball jackpot before the end of 2023?

There’s another chance to win the now $760 million jackpot before we ring in the new year.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST, the last one of 2023.

Wednesday’s numbers were 4-11-38-51-68 and the Powerball was 5.

There were no jackpot winners, but there was a $2 million winner in Texas and a $1 million winner in California.

The cash value of the $760 million jackpot is $382.5 million.

“This Powerball jackpot is climbing the charts and it’s anyone’s guess whether our next big winner will be made in 2023 or the New Year,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director in a press release.

Jackpot winners can choose between a lump sum or annuity payments.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11 when a ticket in California won a $1.765 billion grand prize.

Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.