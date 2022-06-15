(WJW) –The jackpots for both the Powerball and Mega Millions are getting higher.

The next drawing is the Powerball, which will be held Wednesday night at 11 p.m.

The jackpot is currently $258 million. The cash value is $147.4 million.

The lottery has not claimed a jackpot winner in several weeks. Monday’s numbers were 02-27-42-44-51 with a Powerball of 25.

Powerball costs $2 per ticket. Players select five numbers between 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the Powerball.

The Mega Millions has a $273 million jackpot.

The cash payout is $151.7 million. Tuesday’s numbers were 30-37-38-42-58 with a Mega Ball of 22.

Mega Millions tickets are also $2. Players pick six numbers. The first five are between 1 and 70. The sixth number is between 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.