(Above video shows when Ohio Lottery drawings are held)

DES MOINES, Iowa (WJW) — A whopping $1.4 billion is up for grabs with both Powerball and the Mega Millions combined.

The next Powerball jackpot is now worth $875 million.

Mega Millions is worth $560 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night. Mega Millions is drawn Friday evening.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million. The odds of hitting the Mega Millions jackpot are one in $302 million.

The last Powerball winning jackpot was in April worth $252.6 million.

The largest winning jackpot in Mega Millions history was sold in 2018 for $1.537 billion.