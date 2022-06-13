(WJW) – The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have continued to go unclaimed.

Monday night’s Powerball drawing has a $243 million prize. Saturday’s numbers were 18-20-26-53-69 with a Powerball of 5.

The drawing will be held at 11 p.m.

The cash option is $138.9 million.

Powerball costs $2 per ticket. Players select five numbers between 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the Powerball.

The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Mega Millions tickets are also $2. Players pick six numbers. The first five are between 1 and 70. The sixth number is between 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball.

The last drawing was Friday. The winning numbers were 03-12-14-18-32 and the Mega Ball was 4.

The jackpot is $247 million with a cash payout of $140.6 million.