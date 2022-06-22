(WJW) – Powerball and Mega Millions have twinning jackpots. Each lottery boats a $312 million jackpot.

Powerball holds its next drawing Wednesday night.

Monday’s winning numbers were 03-44-61-63-69 and the Powerball was 13.

The cash payout is $175.1 million.

The drawing is at 11 p.m.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday.

The cash value for its jackpot is $173.6 million.

Last night’s winning numbers were 08-13-18-32-42 with a Mega Ball of 20.

Mega Millions tickets are also $2. Players pick six numbers. The first five are between 1 and 70. The sixth number is between 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball.