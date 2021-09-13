Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots climb to a combined $799 million

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have hit big numbers once again.

The Powerball jackpot is $416 million.

The next drawing is Monday, September 13.

The jackpot has a cash option of $301.9 million.

According to the Ohio lottery, if you stacked $300 million in $100 bills on top of each other it would be about 1,063 feet tall – as high as the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The Mega Millions jackpot is $343 million, with a cash option of $277.3 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, September 14 at 11 p.m.

