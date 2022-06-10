(WJW) — Jackpots are continuing to grow for both Powerball and Mega Millions. Your next chance to win either drawing is this weekend.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $226 million with a cash option of $129.8 million.

Mega Millions tickets are also $2. Players pick six numbers. The first five are between 1 and 70. The sixth number is between 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

You can catch the winning numbers here.

Surpassing Mega Millions, the Powerball jackpot has hit $229 million with a cash option of $132.3 million.

Powerball costs $2 per ticket. Players select five numbers between 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the Powerball.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday at 11 p.m.

Click here to see the winning Powerball numbers on Saturday.